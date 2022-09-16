Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's counsel seeks from EC a copy of its opinion sent to Governor Ramesh Bais on his office of profit case: official source.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's counsel seeks from EC a copy of its opinion sent to Governor Ramesh Bais on his office of profit case: official source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand CM
- Ramesh Bais
- Soren
Advertisement