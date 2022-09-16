President Vladimir Putin says Russia will press on with its offensive in Ukraine despite Ukrainian counteroffensive, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 21:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
