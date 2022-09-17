So many people have promised during elections, agitations they would celebrate Liberation day. But when they came to power they turned back due to the fear of Razakars: Amit Shah in Hyderabad.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 10:24 IST
- Country:
- India
So many people have promised during elections, agitations they would celebrate Liberation day. But when they came to power they turned back due to the fear of Razakars: Amit Shah in Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement