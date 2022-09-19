Punjab CM Mann calls special session of Assembly on Sep 22 to seek trust vote after AAP accuses BJP of trying to topple govt.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab CM Mann calls special session of Assembly on Sep 22 to seek trust vote after AAP accuses BJP of trying to topple govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab CM Mann
- Assembly on Sep 22
Advertisement