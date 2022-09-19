CBI arrests North Bengal University VC Subires Bhattacharyya in teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI arrests North Bengal University VC Subires Bhattacharyya in teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Bengal University VC Subires Bhattacharyya
- West Bengal
Advertisement