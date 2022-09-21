Cabinet nod for Rs 19,500 cr PLI scheme on National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
