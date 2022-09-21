Charge sheet filed against Teesta Setalvad, R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt in Ahmedabad magistrate's court in case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with Gujarat riots cases.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-09-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Charge sheet filed against Teesta Setalvad, R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt in Ahmedabad magistrate's court in case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with Gujarat riots cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Ahmedabad
- B Sreekumar
- Teesta Setalvad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 killed, 1 injured as van rams into truck on Gujarat highway
Former Gujarat Youth Congress president joins BJP
Youth, women to be given priority in ticket distribution for Gujarat polls: Congress
Gujarat secured creditor under IBC for tax purposes: SC
Sehwag's Gujarat Giants to face Gambhir's India Capitals in Season Opener of Legends League Cricket