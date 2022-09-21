Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms as unprecedented, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's press conference against the state government; accuses him of turning Raj Bhavan into a centre of political conspiracy.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:13 IST
All the attention of state government is focused on silencing voice of those differing with it. Even Raj Bhavan not spared: Ker Governor.