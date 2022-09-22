Swiss National Bank raises its key interest rate from -0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent in biggest hike ever, to fend off inflation, reports AP.
PTI | Geneva | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
