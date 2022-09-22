ED attaches shipyards, agri lands, bank deposits worth over Rs 2,747 cr in money laundering case against ABG Shipyard Ltd: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
ED attaches shipyards, agri lands, bank deposits worth over Rs 2,747 cr in money laundering case against ABG Shipyard Ltd: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ABG Shipyard Ltd: Statement