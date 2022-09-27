Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral in Tokyo.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 12:19 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

