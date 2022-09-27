PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral in Tokyo.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 12:19 IST
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral in Tokyo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo
- Shinzo Abe
- Japanese
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269: Sanichiro too wants to pull Mikey out of darkness
Tokyo holds household goods, gift exhibition
In Tokyo, Harris calls US-Japan alliance 'a cornerstone'
Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271 initial spoilers revealed & theories explained!
FACTBOX-Tokyo tightens security for slain Shinzo Abe's funeral