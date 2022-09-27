Rajasthan crisis: Congress observers recommend disciplinary action against 3 party leaders including ministers and chief whip, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan crisis: Congress observers recommend disciplinary action against 3 party leaders including ministers and chief whip, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress