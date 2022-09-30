SC collegium recommends name of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey for elevation as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
SC collegium recommends name of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey for elevation as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Ali Mohammad Magrey
- Kashmir
Advertisement