Petrol, diesel will not be provided without PUC at petrol pumps in national capital from Oct 25: Delhi Environment Min Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 12:35 IST
Country:
- India
