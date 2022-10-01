K N Tripathi's nomination form for AICC president poll rejected: Cong's Central Election Authority chief Madhusudan Mistry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
K N Tripathi's nomination form for AICC president poll rejected: Cong's Central Election Authority chief Madhusudan Mistry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AICC
- Madhusudan Mistry
- Central Election Authority
- K N Tripathi's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again' chorus grows louder in Congress
Tharoor endorses petition seeking pledge by AICC prez candidates to implement Udaipur Declaration, if elected
Congress' P Chidambaram favours consensus for post of AICC chief, says election is default option.
'Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again' chorus grows louder in Congress
Tharoor conveys intent to contest AICC chief polls to Sonia Gandhi, she says will remain 'neutral': Sources