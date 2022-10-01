I was told by Gandhi family they will stay neutral in party president's election and there is no 'official' candidate: Shashi Tharoor.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-10-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 19:32 IST
- Country:
- India
I was told by Gandhi family they will stay neutral in party president's election and there is no 'official' candidate: Shashi Tharoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shashi Tharoor
- Gandhi
Advertisement