Arunachal Guv B D Mishra given additional charge of Meghalaya as incumbent Satya Pal Malik completes term on Oct 3: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 21:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
