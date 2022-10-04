Just three families used to rule J-K but now power is with 30,000 people elected to panchayats, district councils: HM Amit Shah in Rajouri.
PTI | Rajouri | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Just three families used to rule J-K but now power is with 30,000 people elected to panchayats, district councils: HM Amit Shah in Rajouri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HM Amit Shah
- Rajouri
Advertisement