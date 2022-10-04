Deaths of security personnel came down from 1,200 per year to 136 this year due to Modi govt's strong action against terrorists: Shah.
PTI | Rajouri | Updated: 04-10-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 13:53 IST
