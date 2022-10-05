Bal Thackeray's son Jaidev shares stage with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Dussehra rally at Mumbai's BKC ground.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Bal Thackeray's son Jaidev shares stage with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Dussehra rally at Mumbai's BKC ground.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bal Thackeray's
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
- Mumbai
- Jaidev
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bal Thackeray's close family aide Champa Singh Thapa joins Eknath Shinde camp
Bal Thackeray's old-time assistant Champa Singh Thapa joins Eknath Shinde camp
Sena camps gear up for Dussehra rallies; Maha CM says taking forward Bal Thackeray's ideals
Eknath Shinde asks Uddhav Thackeray to kneel down at Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai and apologise for 'betraying' people of Maharashtra.