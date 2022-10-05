Maharashtra voters elected you and BJP in Assembly elections, but you betrayed people by allying with Congress and NCP: Eknath Shinde to Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 20:48 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
