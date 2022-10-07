Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for questioning in National Herald money laundering case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 10:55 IST
