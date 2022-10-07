Left Menu

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for questioning in National Herald money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 10:55 IST
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for questioning in National Herald money laundering case.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for questioning in National Herald money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal
4
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022