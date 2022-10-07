Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena claims bow and arrow poll symbol, Election Commission asks team Uddhav Thackeray to respond by Saturday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:57 IST
