Gujarat: Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle in second such incident in as many days; train's front portion has suffered minor dent: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat: Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle in second such incident in as many days; train's front portion has suffered minor dent: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vande Bharat Express
Advertisement