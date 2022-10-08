50 kg cocaine worth Rs 502 crore seized from container carrying pears and green apples at Nhava Sheva port near Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
50 kg cocaine worth Rs 502 crore seized from container carrying pears and green apples at Nhava Sheva port near Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
Advertisement