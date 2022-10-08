Neither of two candidates can be remote-controlled: Rahul Gandhi on apprehensions of Gandhi family calling shots even after Cong elections.
PTI | Turuvekere(Karnataka) | Updated: 08-10-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Neither of two candidates can be remote-controlled: Rahul Gandhi on apprehensions of Gandhi family calling shots even after Cong elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Gandhi
Advertisement