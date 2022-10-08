They're people of stature and understanding: Rahul Gandhi on Congress presidential poll candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.
PTI | Turuvekere(Karnataka) | Updated: 08-10-2022 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
They're people of stature and understanding: Rahul Gandhi on Congress presidential poll candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.
