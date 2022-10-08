Be it Adani, Ambani or Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, we will welcome all. We want employment and investment: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:53 IST
