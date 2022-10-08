I was born on Krishna Janmashtami; sent by God with task to finish off Kansa's descendants: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu.
PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 08-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
I was born on Krishna Janmashtami; sent by God with task to finish off Kansa's descendants: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krishna Janmashtami
- anti-Hindu
- Kansa
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Gujarat
Advertisement