Election Commission's interim order to freeze Shiv Sena's symbol for coming Andheri bypoll is injustice, says Ambadas Danve of Uddhav Thackeray faction.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Election Commission's interim order to freeze Shiv Sena's symbol for coming Andheri bypoll is injustice, says Ambadas Danve of Uddhav Thackeray faction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Our faith in judiciary vindicated, says Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on HC allowing Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.
Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Shiv Sainiks to maintain discipline during Dussehra rally and ensure decades-old tradition is not tarnished.
Bombay High Court allows Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.
HC has said responsibility of maintaining law and order during Dussehra rally lies with Maharashtra government, hope it will fulfil its duty: Uddhav Thackeray.
HC allows Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park