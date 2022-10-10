Urban Naxals tried to stall Sardar Patel's dream project of Narmada river dam; we spent 40-50 years in courts to realise his dream: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | Anand | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Urban Naxals tried to stall Sardar Patel's dream project of Narmada river dam; we spent 40-50 years in courts to realise his dream: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narmada river
- Urban Naxals
- PM Narendra Modi
- Sardar Patel's
Advertisement