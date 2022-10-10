Election Commission allots 'flaming torch' (mashaal) as election symbol to Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:39 IST
