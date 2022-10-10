We are happy, consider this major victory: Uddhav Thackeray group's Bhaskar Jadhav after Election Commission allots 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as party name for Thackeray faction.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:53 IST
