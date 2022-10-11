In India, technology is not an agent of exclusion, it is for inclusion: PM Narendra Modi in message to the second UN Geospatial Congress.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In India, technology is not an agent of exclusion, it is for inclusion: PM Narendra Modi in message to the second UN Geospatial Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- India
- UN Geospatial Congress
Advertisement