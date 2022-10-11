Delhi govt has asked all city hospitals to reserve 10-15 per cent beds for patients of vector-borne diseases: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
