Grand temple of Lord Ram being built in Ayodhya at full speed; record development happening at Somnath, Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines: PM Modi.
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Grand temple of Lord Ram being built in Ayodhya at full speed; record development happening at Somnath, Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate intersection named after Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya on Wednesday
Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: PM Modi inaugurates chowk in Ayodhya after late singer
Naming of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya a fitting tribute: PM Modi on singer's birth anniversary
UP CM inaugurates intersection named after Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates spectacular 'Lata Mangeshkar Chowk' in Ayodhya