Cabinet approves development of Container Terminal at Deendayal Port in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 4,539.84 cr: I&B Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:50 IST
Cabinet approves development of Container Terminal at Deendayal Port in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 4,539.84 cr: I&B Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Container Terminal
- Rs 4
- 539.84
- Cabinet
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Commissioner reviews preparations for upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls
At least 10 people detained in Gujarat for questioning over links with Popular Front of India (PFI): Police official.
10 people detained in Gujarat for questioning over PFI links
PM Modi on 2-day visit to Gujarat from Sep 29; to lay foundation stone of infra projects
Amit Shah lays foundation stone of 750-bed hospital in Gujarat today