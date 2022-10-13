UN General Assembly strongly supports resolution demanding that Russia reverse its annexation of four Ukrainian regions, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 13-10-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 01:50 IST
UN General Assembly strongly supports resolution demanding that Russia reverse its annexation of four Ukrainian regions, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- UN General Assembly
- Russia
Advertisement