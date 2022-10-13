Justice Hemant Gupta dismisses appeals against Karnataka HC verdict refusing to lift ban on hijab in educational institutions of state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 10:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
