I am pleased to announce gifts worth several thousand crores to Himachal before Dhanteras and Diwali: PM Modi in Una.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
