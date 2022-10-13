Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia says Karnataka HC has taken wrong path and wearing hijab is ultimately matter of choice, nothing more or less.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia says Karnataka HC has taken wrong path and wearing hijab is ultimately matter of choice, nothing more or less.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudhanshu Dhulia
- Karnataka HC
Advertisement