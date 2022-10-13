Bombay HC asks Mumbai civic body to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction for Andheri East Assembly bypoll.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Bombay HC asks Mumbai civic body to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction for Andheri East Assembly bypoll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Shiv Sena
- Andheri East Assembly
- Rutuja Latke
- Bombay
- Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MUMBAI, SEP 28 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on SEP 27 2022
Cabinet nod to redevelop New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT-Mumbai rail stations at a cost of Rs 10,000 cr: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.
Cabinet okays Rs 10,000 cr for redeveloping New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's CSMT rail stations
Govt okays Rs 10,000 cr for the redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai rly stations
Mumbai: Maha CM inaugurates music college named after Lata Mangeshkar