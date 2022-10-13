India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan: MoS Lekhi at CICA summit in Astana.
PTI | Astana | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:23 IST
India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan: MoS Lekhi at CICA summit in Astana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar says he is bullish about India-US relationship
US pushes for India-Pakistan dialogue, urges both countries to sort out differences through diplomacy
India's approach to Ukraine conflict will continue to be human-centric: UN envoy Kamboj
India bans Islamic organisation PFI for five years
Bullish sentiment on India on clear display: EAM Jaishankar after meeting US biz community