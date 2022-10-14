Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-10-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 10:48 IST
