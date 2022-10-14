Delhi govt has allocated Rs 25 Cr for Chhath Puja, arrangements like power backup, ambulances, washrooms have been made: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
