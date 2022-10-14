NIA moves SC challenging Bombay HC order acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 16:37 IST
NIA moves SC challenging Bombay HC order acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case.
