SC seeks reply of ex-DU professor G N Saibaba, others in four weeks on appeal by Maharashtra govt against their acquittal order of Bombay HC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 12:50 IST
