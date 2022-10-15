The BJP and RSS are disturbing peace in the country by indulging in communal politics, alleges former CM Siddaramaiah at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.
PTI | Ballari | Updated: 15-10-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:01 IST
