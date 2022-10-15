The BJP-led regime in Karnataka is called a ''40 per cent commission'' government as any work can be done by paying it, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari.
PTI | Ballari | Updated: 15-10-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP-led regime in Karnataka is called a ''40 per cent commission'' government as any work can be done by paying it, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Jodo Yatra
- Karnataka
- Ballari
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC collegium recommends elevation of three HC judges as Chief Justices of Orissa, Karnataka and J-K high courts respectively.
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters poll-bound Karnataka
SC collegium recommends Justice Jaswant Singh, Justice P B Varale as chief justices of Orissa and Karnataka HCs respectively.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: "If you obstruct, we will not allow you to roam around', Siddaramaiah's warning to BJP
SC to pass order on Oct 10 on mining baron G Janardhan Reddy's plea to visit Bellary in Karnataka