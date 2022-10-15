Left Menu

The BJP-led regime in Karnataka is called a ''40 per cent commission'' government as any work can be done by paying it, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari.

PTI | Ballari | Updated: 15-10-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:28 IST
