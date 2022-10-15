CM Naveen Patnaik announces regularisation of services of 57,000 contract employees of Odisha govt, abolition of contractual hirings for state jobs.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:58 IST
